JEFFERIES Upgrades Givaudan (GVDBF)

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, JEFFERIES upgraded their outlook for Givaudan (OTCPK:GVDBF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.58% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Givaudan is $5,015.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4,191.60 to a high of $6,338.33. The average price target represents an increase of 6.58% from its latest reported closing price of $4,705.84 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Givaudan is 7,997MM, an increase of 6.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 119.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 303 funds or institutions reporting positions in Givaudan. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 4.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GVDBF is 0.31%, an increase of 10.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.89% to 757K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 111K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares , representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GVDBF by 20.82% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 69K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares , representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GVDBF by 1.67% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 60K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GVDBF by 16.19% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 31K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GVDBF by 16.24% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 30K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GVDBF by 3.69% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.