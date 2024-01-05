Jefferies Upgrades Freshworks (FRSH)

Fintel reports that on January 5, 2024, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Freshworks (NasdaqGS:FRSH) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.44% Upside

As of December 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for Freshworks is 24.14. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 12.44% from its latest reported closing price of 21.47.

The projected annual revenue for Freshworks is 749MM, an increase of 31.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 456 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freshworks. This is an increase of 107 owner(s) or 30.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRSH is 0.44%, a decrease of 10.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.57% to 173,613K shares. The put/call ratio of FRSH is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WestBridge Capital Management holds 16,512K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 8,934K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,794K shares, representing an increase of 46.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRSH by 88.50% over the last quarter.

Ward Ferry Management holds 8,271K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,871K shares, representing a decrease of 55.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRSH by 18.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,735K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,627K shares, representing an increase of 19.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRSH by 45.77% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 5,661K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,673K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRSH by 19.20% over the last quarter.

Freshworks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Freshworks makes it fast and easy for businesses to delight their customers and employees. Freshworks does this by taking a fresh approach to building and delivering software that is affordable, quick to implement, and designed for the end user. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks has a dedicated team operating from 13 global offices to serve 50,000+ customers including Bridgestone, Chargebee, DeliveryHero, ITV, Klarna, Multichoice, OfficeMax, TaylorMade and Vice Media.

