Jefferies Upgrades Freshpet (FRPT)

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Freshpet (NasdaqGM:FRPT) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.46% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Freshpet is $171.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $111.30 to a high of $204.75. The average price target represents an increase of 71.46% from its latest reported closing price of $100.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Freshpet is 1,160MM, an increase of 18.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 825 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freshpet. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 7.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRPT is 0.37%, an increase of 5.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.07% to 65,866K shares. The put/call ratio of FRPT is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wcm Investment Management holds 2,882K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,771K shares , representing an increase of 3.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRPT by 18.83% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,419K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,527K shares , representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRPT by 84.83% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,946K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,091K shares , representing a decrease of 7.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRPT by 1.81% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,731K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,775K shares , representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRPT by 83.03% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,657K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,745K shares , representing a decrease of 5.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRPT by 7.70% over the last quarter.

Freshpet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Freshpet's mission is to improve the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, real food. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at its Kitchens in Bethlehem PA. The Company thoughtfully prepares its foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in local markets.

