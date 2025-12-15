JEFFERIES Upgrades Flight Centre Travel Group (FGETF)

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, JEFFERIES upgraded their outlook for Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCPK:FGETF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.38% Downside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Flight Centre Travel Group is $10.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.76 to a high of $14.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 24.38% from its latest reported closing price of $14.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Flight Centre Travel Group is 2,541MM, a decrease of 8.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flight Centre Travel Group. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FGETF is 0.10%, an increase of 2.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.86% to 12,015K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,643K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,878K shares , representing a decrease of 8.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FGETF by 20.64% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,654K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,829K shares , representing a decrease of 10.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FGETF by 24.84% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,224K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,209K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FGETF by 11.06% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,099K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,131K shares , representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FGETF by 19.22% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 573K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 595K shares , representing a decrease of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FGETF by 17.39% over the last quarter.

