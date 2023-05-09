Jefferies Upgrades Ferguson Plc. (FERG)

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Ferguson Plc. (NYSE:FERG) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.47% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ferguson Plc. is 145.70. The forecasts range from a low of 106.05 to a high of $203.70. The average price target represents an increase of 3.47% from its latest reported closing price of 140.82.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ferguson Plc. is 29,781MM, a decrease of 0.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 557 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ferguson Plc.. This is an increase of 108 owner(s) or 24.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FERG is 0.71%, a decrease of 6.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 34.25% to 170,447K shares. The put/call ratio of FERG is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trian Fund Management holds 11,218K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,593K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,003K shares, representing a decrease of 6.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 9.65% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,466K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,421K shares, representing an increase of 16.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 33.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,374K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 6,279K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,480K shares, representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 13.69% over the last quarter.

Ferguson Plc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ferguson plc (formerly Wolseley plc) is a British-American multinational plumbing and heating products distributor with its head office in Wokingham, England. Its brands include Ferguson Enterprises (in the United States).

See all Ferguson Plc. regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.