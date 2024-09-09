Jefferies Upgrades ExlService Holdings (EXLS)

Fintel reports that on September 9, 2024, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for ExlService Holdings (NasdaqGS:EXLS) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.93% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for ExlService Holdings is $39.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 9.93% from its latest reported closing price of $35.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ExlService Holdings is 1,791MM, an increase of 4.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 783 funds or institutions reporting positions in ExlService Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXLS is 0.26%, an increase of 7.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.33% to 186,376K shares. The put/call ratio of EXLS is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mackenzie Financial holds 7,617K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,384K shares , representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXLS by 4.89% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 5,098K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,480K shares , representing an increase of 31.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXLS by 46.62% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,053K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,135K shares , representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXLS by 0.66% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,888K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,744K shares , representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXLS by 1.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,806K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,966K shares , representing a decrease of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXLS by 7.20% over the last quarter.

Exlservice Hldgs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXL) is a leading operations management and analytics company that helps its clients build and grow sustainable businesses. By orchestrating its domain expertise, data, analytics and digital technology, EXL looks deeper to design and manage agile, customer-centric operating models to improve global operations, drive profitability, enhance customer satisfaction, increase data-driven insights, and manage risk and compliance. Headquartered in New York, EXL has approximately 31,900 professionals in locations throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, India, the Philippines, Colombia, Canada, Australia and South Africa. EXL serves customers in multiple industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and retail, among others.

