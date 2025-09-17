JEFFERIES Upgrades Evonik Industries (EVKIF)

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2025, JEFFERIES upgraded their outlook for Evonik Industries (OTCPK:EVKIF) from Underperform to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.36% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Evonik Industries is $24.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.67 to a high of $29.54. The average price target represents an increase of 30.36% from its latest reported closing price of $19.14 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Evonik Industries is 17,752MM, an increase of 20.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evonik Industries. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVKIF is 0.25%, an increase of 3.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.32% to 8,907K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 6,738K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,437K shares , representing a decrease of 10.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVKIF by 20.80% over the last quarter.

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 399K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 437K shares , representing a decrease of 9.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVKIF by 6.35% over the last quarter.

QCSCRX - Social Choice Account Class R1 holds 309K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 334K shares , representing a decrease of 7.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVKIF by 15.30% over the last quarter.

BBTIX - Bridge Builder Tax Managed International Equity Fund holds 238K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 302K shares , representing a decrease of 26.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVKIF by 32.05% over the last quarter.

New Germany Fund holds 195K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares , representing an increase of 15.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVKIF by 7.92% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.