Jefferies Upgrades Everest Group (LSE:0U96)

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Everest Group (LSE:0U96) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.29% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Everest Group is 409.88 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 342.95 GBX to a high of 499.14 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 20.29% from its latest reported closing price of 340.73 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Everest Group is 15,909MM, a decrease of 7.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 66.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,488 funds or institutions reporting positions in Everest Group. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0U96 is 0.27%, an increase of 5.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.63% to 48,671K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,634K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,206K shares , representing a decrease of 34.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0U96 by 28.33% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 1,348K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,343K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,365K shares , representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0U96 by 10.37% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,282K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,277K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0U96 by 84.55% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,164K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,156K shares , representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0U96 by 52.89% over the last quarter.

