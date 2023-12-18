Jefferies Upgrades Equifax (EFX)

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2023, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Equifax (NYSE:EFX) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.01% Downside

As of December 15, 2023, the average one-year price target for Equifax is 216.86. The forecasts range from a low of 165.64 to a high of $280.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.01% from its latest reported closing price of 249.31.

The projected annual revenue for Equifax is 5,281MM, an increase of 2.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.74.

Equifax Declares $0.39 Dividend

On November 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share ($1.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 24, 2023 received the payment on December 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.39 per share.

At the current share price of $249.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.63%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.91%, the lowest has been 0.53%, and the highest has been 1.73%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.13 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1438 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equifax. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 2.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EFX is 0.27%, a decrease of 6.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.89% to 155,217K shares. The put/call ratio of EFX is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 13,663K shares representing 11.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,591K shares, representing an increase of 22.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 5.61% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,152K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,696K shares, representing an increase of 6.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 13.70% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 6,210K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,494K shares, representing a decrease of 20.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 31.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,824K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,822K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 19.15% over the last quarter.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 3,557K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,840K shares, representing a decrease of 7.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 21.64% over the last quarter.

Equifax Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Equifax Inc. believes knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, Equifax plays an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employees, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Its unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 11,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 25 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region.

