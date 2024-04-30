Jefferies Upgrades Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2024, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.67% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Eastman Chemical is 102.86. The forecasts range from a low of 85.85 to a high of $127.05. The average price target represents an increase of 5.67% from its latest reported closing price of 97.34.

The projected annual revenue for Eastman Chemical is 10,813MM, an increase of 18.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.44.

Eastman Chemical Declares $0.81 Dividend

On February 13, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.81 per share ($3.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2024 received the payment on April 5, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.81 per share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,339 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eastman Chemical. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 2.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EMN is 0.16%, an increase of 4.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.93% to 116,685K shares. The put/call ratio of EMN is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,564K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,317K shares , representing a decrease of 13.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMN by 10.21% over the last quarter.

Putnam Investments holds 4,355K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,187K shares , representing an increase of 3.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMN by 5.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,720K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,707K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMN by 4.99% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,895K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,849K shares , representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMN by 5.08% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,711K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,796K shares , representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMN by 0.29% over the last quarter.

Eastman Chemical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world- class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2019 revenues of approximately $9.3 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA.

