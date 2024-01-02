Jefferies Upgrades Douglas Emmett (DEI)

Fintel reports that on January 2, 2024, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from Underperform to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.85% Downside

As of December 15, 2023, the average one-year price target for Douglas Emmett is 13.22. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.85% from its latest reported closing price of 14.50.

The projected annual revenue for Douglas Emmett is 1,048MM, an increase of 3.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.52.

Douglas Emmett Declares $0.19 Dividend

On December 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2023 will receive the payment on January 17, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $14.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.24%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.04%, the lowest has been 2.35%, and the highest has been 7.06%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.34 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.90 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 5.75. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.32%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 570 funds or institutions reporting positions in Douglas Emmett. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DEI is 0.15%, an increase of 18.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.64% to 229,269K shares. The put/call ratio of DEI is 1.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 13,844K shares representing 8.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,923K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEI by 2.12% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,202K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,254K shares, representing an increase of 21.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEI by 36.22% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 9,162K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,151K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,821K shares, representing an increase of 16.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEI by 25.85% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,079K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,296K shares, representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEI by 3.58% over the last quarter.

Douglas Emmett Background Information

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

