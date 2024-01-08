Jefferies Upgrades DoorDash (DASH)

Fintel reports that on January 8, 2024, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for DoorDash (NasdaqGS:DASH) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.01% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for DoorDash is 100.51. The forecasts range from a low of 51.51 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.01% from its latest reported closing price of 94.81.

The projected annual revenue for DoorDash is 9,694MM, an increase of 18.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 915 funds or institutions reporting positions in DoorDash. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 8.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DASH is 0.69%, an increase of 0.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.07% to 346,684K shares. The put/call ratio of DASH is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sc Us holds 32,918K shares representing 8.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,925K shares, representing a decrease of 6.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 68.13% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 20,056K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,245K shares, representing an increase of 9.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 17.47% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 18,128K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,183K shares, representing an increase of 16.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 42.69% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 12,003K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,255K shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 9.32% over the last quarter.

Galileo holds 11,535K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DoorDash Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

