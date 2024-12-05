Jefferies Upgrades Diageo plc - Depositary Receipt () (DEO)

Fintel reports that on December 4, 2024, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Diageo plc - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:DEO) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.78% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Diageo plc - Depositary Receipt () is $137.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $102.49 to a high of $167.81. The average price target represents an increase of 16.78% from its latest reported closing price of $118.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Diageo plc - Depositary Receipt () is 20,105MM, a decrease of 0.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,074 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diageo plc - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DEO is 0.25%, an increase of 0.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.55% to 63,823K shares. The put/call ratio of DEO is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 5,531K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,752K shares , representing an increase of 14.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEO by 69.43% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 1,981K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,856K shares , representing an increase of 6.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEO by 33.91% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,627K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,480K shares , representing an increase of 9.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEO by 61.90% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1,537K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,355K shares , representing an increase of 11.84%.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 1,435K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,128K shares , representing an increase of 21.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEO by 31.20% over the last quarter.

Diageo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Diageo plc is a multinational alcoholic beverage company, with its headquarters in London, England. It operates from 132 sites around the world. It was the worlds largest distiller before being overtaken by Kweichow Moutai of China in 2017. It is a major distributor of Scotch whisky and other sprits.

