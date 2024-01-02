Jefferies Upgrades CubeSmart (CUBE)

Fintel reports that on January 2, 2024, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.17% Downside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for CubeSmart is 44.88. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.17% from its latest reported closing price of 46.35.

The projected annual revenue for CubeSmart is 1,101MM, an increase of 4.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.30.

CubeSmart Declares $0.51 Dividend

On December 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share ($2.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 2, 2024 will receive the payment on January 16, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.49 per share.

At the current share price of $46.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.40%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.00%, the lowest has been 2.48%, and the highest has been 6.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.68 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.59 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 945 funds or institutions reporting positions in CubeSmart. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 1.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUBE is 0.38%, a decrease of 9.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.77% to 260,073K shares. The put/call ratio of CUBE is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,265K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,503K shares, representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBE by 8.98% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,026K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,815K shares, representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBE by 13.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,001K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,997K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBE by 11.33% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,765K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,845K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBE by 14.33% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 6,203K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,299K shares, representing an increase of 30.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUBE by 39.14% over the last quarter.

CubeSmart Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. CubeSmart owns or manages 1,238 self-storage properties across the United States. According to the 2020 Self Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the U.S.

