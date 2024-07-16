Jefferies Upgrades Cooper Companies (LSE:0I3I)

Fintel reports that on July 16, 2024, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Cooper Companies (LSE:0I3I) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.91% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cooper Companies is 110.27 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 95.78 GBX to a high of 131.02 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 20.91% from its latest reported closing price of 91.20 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cooper Companies is 3,798MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,201 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cooper Companies. This is an increase of 1,163 owner(s) or 3,060.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0I3I is 0.26%, an increase of 39.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11,106.76% to 215,532K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 7,589K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,400K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,236K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 5,654K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,288K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company.

