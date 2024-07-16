Jefferies Upgrades Cooper Companies (COO)

Fintel reports that on July 16, 2024, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Cooper Companies (NasdaqGS:COO) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.57% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cooper Companies is $110.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 24.57% from its latest reported closing price of $88.67 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cooper Companies is 3,749MM, an increase of 0.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,202 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cooper Companies. This is an increase of 1,165 owner(s) or 3,148.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COO is 0.26%, an increase of 3.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11,222.21% to 215,546K shares. The put/call ratio of COO is 1.66, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 7,589K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,400K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,236K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 5,654K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,288K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company.

Cooper Companies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company. Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, Cooper has a workforce of more than 12,000 with products sold in over 100 countries.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.