JEFFERIES Upgrades Cochlear Limited - Depositary Receipt () (CHEOY)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, JEFFERIES upgraded their outlook for Cochlear Limited - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:CHEOY) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.28% Downside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cochlear Limited - Depositary Receipt () is $94.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $84.76 to a high of $110.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.28% from its latest reported closing price of $107.35 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cochlear Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 2,064MM, a decrease of 10.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cochlear Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHEOY is 0.63%, an increase of 2.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 835.87% to 25K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GAMMA Investing holds 22K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 98.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHEOY by 52.66% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 23.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHEOY by 20.22% over the last quarter.

LGHT - Langar Global HealthTech ETF holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SPWO - SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 10.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHEOY by 7.79% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.