Jefferies Upgrades Clorox (LSE:0I0J)

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2024, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Clorox (LSE:0I0J) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.36% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Clorox is 154.13 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 131.48 GBX to a high of 182.94 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.36% from its latest reported closing price of 166.38 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Clorox is 7,636MM, an increase of 7.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,755 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clorox. This is an decrease of 55 owner(s) or 3.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0I0J is 0.16%, an increase of 0.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.89% to 111,270K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,921K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,896K shares , representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I0J by 12.78% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,187K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,127K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I0J by 14.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,994K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,897K shares , representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I0J by 54.35% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,830K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,068K shares , representing an increase of 26.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I0J by 28.06% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,660K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,697K shares , representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I0J by 9.23% over the last quarter.

