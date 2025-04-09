Jefferies Upgrades Centene (BIT:1CNC)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Centene (BIT:1CNC) from Underperform to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.76% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Centene is €73.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of €49.12 to a high of €89.61. The average price target represents an increase of 25.76% from its latest reported closing price of €58.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Centene is 147,571MM, an increase of 0.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,817 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centene. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 1.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1CNC is 0.30%, an increase of 2.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.63% to 559,704K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 25,400K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,314K shares , representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CNC by 38.97% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 25,358K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Capital World Investors holds 17,504K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,566K shares , representing a decrease of 28.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CNC by 38.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,825K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,680K shares , representing a decrease of 5.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CNC by 24.76% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,335K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,327K shares , representing a decrease of 12.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CNC by 25.53% over the last quarter.

