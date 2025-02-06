Jefferies Upgrades Cardinal Health (LSE:0HTG)

Fintel reports that on February 5, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Cardinal Health (LSE:0HTG) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.26% Upside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cardinal Health is 137.35 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 108.45 GBX to a high of 155.39 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 9.26% from its latest reported closing price of 125.71 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cardinal Health is 229,717MM, an increase of 3.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,938 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cardinal Health. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HTG is 0.24%, an increase of 7.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.31% to 232,252K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,718K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,679K shares , representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HTG by 6.11% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,387K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,251K shares , representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HTG by 5.68% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,750K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,708K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HTG by 45.31% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,163K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,217K shares , representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HTG by 2.33% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND - BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND Investor A holds 4,216K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,051K shares , representing an increase of 3.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HTG by 14.52% over the last quarter.

