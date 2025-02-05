Jefferies Upgrades Cardinal Health (CAH)

Fintel reports that on February 5, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.48% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cardinal Health is $138.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $109.19 to a high of $156.45. The average price target represents an increase of 10.48% from its latest reported closing price of $125.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cardinal Health is 223,655MM, an increase of 0.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,928 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cardinal Health. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAH is 0.24%, an increase of 7.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.85% to 232,148K shares. The put/call ratio of CAH is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,718K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,679K shares , representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAH by 6.11% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,387K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,251K shares , representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAH by 5.68% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,750K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,708K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAH by 45.31% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,163K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,217K shares , representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAH by 2.33% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND - BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND Investor A holds 4,216K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,051K shares , representing an increase of 3.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAH by 14.52% over the last quarter.

Cardinal Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for healthcare facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in 46 countries and approximately 48,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care.

