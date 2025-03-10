Jefferies Upgrades Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.39% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Camden Property Trust is $130.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $116.15 to a high of $155.40. The average price target represents an increase of 7.39% from its latest reported closing price of $121.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Camden Property Trust is 1,696MM, an increase of 9.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,235 funds or institutions reporting positions in Camden Property Trust. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPT is 0.31%, an increase of 5.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.48% to 118,310K shares. The put/call ratio of CPT is 1.54, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 4,401K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,124K shares , representing an increase of 6.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPT by 33.42% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,196K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,284K shares , representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPT by 0.96% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 3,362K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,959K shares , representing an increase of 11.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPT by 5.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,355K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,372K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPT by 7.90% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,968K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,530K shares , representing an increase of 14.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPT by 90.46% over the last quarter.

Camden Property Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.

