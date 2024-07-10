Jefferies Upgrades Brighthouse Financial (BHF)

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2024, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Brighthouse Financial (NasdaqGS:BHF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.57% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Brighthouse Financial is $48.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 11.57% from its latest reported closing price of $43.73 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Brighthouse Financial is 8,694MM, an increase of 87.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 747 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brighthouse Financial. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHF is 0.10%, an increase of 3.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.53% to 64,157K shares. The put/call ratio of BHF is 2.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 8,739K shares representing 14.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,758K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 11.18% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 6,642K shares representing 10.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greenlight Capital holds 3,044K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,143K shares , representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 9.97% over the last quarter.

DME Capital Management holds 3,022K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 2,108K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,086K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 3.77% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) is on a mission to help people achieve financial security. As one of the largest providers of annuities and life insurance in the U.S.,1 the company specializes in products designed to help people protect what they've earned and ensure it lasts.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.