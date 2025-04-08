JEFFERIES Upgrades Boss Energy (BQSSF)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2025, JEFFERIES upgraded their outlook for Boss Energy (OTCPK:BQSSF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.01% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Boss Energy is $2.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.79 to a high of $3.43. The average price target represents an increase of 7.01% from its latest reported closing price of $2.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Boss Energy is 158MM, an increase of 231.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boss Energy. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BQSSF is 0.38%, an increase of 13.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.72% to 88,316K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 26,043K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,958K shares , representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BQSSF by 26.44% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 26,031K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,840K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BQSSF by 4.01% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF holds 7,708K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,961K shares , representing an increase of 22.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BQSSF by 3.88% over the last quarter.

NLR - VanEck Vectors Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF holds 5,936K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,204K shares , representing an increase of 62.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BQSSF by 42.10% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,712K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,594K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BQSSF by 8.34% over the last quarter.

