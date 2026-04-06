Jefferies Upgrades Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2026, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.96% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Boot Barn Holdings is $241.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $196.95 to a high of $296.10. The average price target represents an increase of 78.96% from its latest reported closing price of $135.16 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Boot Barn Holdings is 2,065MM, a decrease of 4.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 450 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boot Barn Holdings. This is an decrease of 383 owner(s) or 45.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOOT is 0.10%, an increase of 66.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.93% to 35,102K shares. The put/call ratio of BOOT is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,206K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,156K shares , representing an increase of 4.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOOT by 84.25% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,103K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 601K shares , representing an increase of 45.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOOT by 0.27% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,062K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 917K shares , representing an increase of 13.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOOT by 28.20% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 723K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 522K shares , representing an increase of 27.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOOT by 48.60% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 711K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 713K shares , representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOOT by 45.25% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.