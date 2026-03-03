JEFFERIES Upgrades Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (BXRBF)

Fintel reports that on February 27, 2026, JEFFERIES upgraded their outlook for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCPK:BXRBF) from Underperform to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.33% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank is $7.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.52 to a high of $9.36. The average price target represents an increase of 16.33% from its latest reported closing price of $6.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank is 1,903MM, a decrease of 0.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bendigo and Adelaide Bank. This is an decrease of 37 owner(s) or 48.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BXRBF is 0.09%, an increase of 9.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 34.60% to 25,935K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,202K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,091K shares , representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BXRBF by 3.20% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,683K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,576K shares , representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BXRBF by 6.59% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,881K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,845K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,814K shares , representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BXRBF by 2.88% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 1,210K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,172K shares , representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BXRBF by 3.12% over the last quarter.

