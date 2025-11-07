Jefferies Upgrades Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:AUPH) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.35% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is $11.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.35% from its latest reported closing price of $13.95 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is 236MM, a decrease of 11.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 382 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 4.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUPH is 0.08%, an increase of 0.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.78% to 68,543K shares. The put/call ratio of AUPH is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tang Capital Management holds 10,030K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 3,970K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,986K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,547K shares , representing a decrease of 18.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUPH by 10.46% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 1,630K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares , representing a decrease of 206.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUPH by 60.47% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,577K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,734K shares , representing a decrease of 9.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUPH by 54.70% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.