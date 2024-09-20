Jefferies Upgrades Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2024, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Assembly Biosciences (NasdaqGS:ASMB) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 98.49% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Assembly Biosciences is $36.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 98.49% from its latest reported closing price of $18.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Assembly Biosciences is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assembly Biosciences. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 18.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASMB is 0.02%, an increase of 21.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 79.81% to 1,206K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 468K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 123K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares , representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASMB by 10.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 115K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 66K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares , representing an increase of 7.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASMB by 15.87% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 55K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares , representing an increase of 28.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASMB by 54.85% over the last quarter.

Assembly Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Assembly Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to bringing finite and curative therapies to the 270 million people living with hepatitis B virus (HBV) worldwide. A pioneer in the development of a new class of potent, oral core inhibitor drug candidates, Assembly Bio's approach aims to break the complex viral replication cycle of HBV to free patients from a lifetime of therapy. Assembly Bio's strategy toward cure includes a leading portfolio of more potent, next-generation core inhibitors, proof-of-concept combination studies and a research program focused on the discovery of novel HBV targets.

