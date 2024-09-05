Jefferies Upgrades Array Technologies (ARRY)

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Array Technologies (NasdaqGM:ARRY) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 103.57% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Array Technologies is $14.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 103.57% from its latest reported closing price of $6.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Array Technologies is 2,230MM, an increase of 102.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 524 funds or institutions reporting positions in Array Technologies. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 4.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARRY is 0.23%, an increase of 26.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.31% to 185,415K shares. The put/call ratio of ARRY is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hill City Capital holds 13,315K shares representing 8.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,300K shares , representing an increase of 15.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 20.93% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 7,612K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,953K shares , representing an increase of 8.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 85.43% over the last quarter.

Sourcerock Group holds 7,134K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,848K shares , representing an increase of 32.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 10.94% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 5,514K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,972K shares , representing an increase of 46.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 34.54% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 4,924K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,633K shares , representing an increase of 5.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 61.03% over the last quarter.

Array Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Array Technologies is a leading global technology company providing tracker solutions and services for utility-scale solar energy projects as one of the world's largest manufacturers of ground-mounted systems. With efficient installation and terrain flexibility coupled with high reliability, durability, and performance, Array delivers a lower levelized cost of energy. The Company's focus on innovation, combined with its customer-centric approach, has helped achieve some of the industry's best returns. Array Technologies is headquartered in the United States with offices in Europe, Central America, and Australia.

