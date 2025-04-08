JEFFERIES Upgrades ARB Corporation (ASX:ARB)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, JEFFERIES upgraded their outlook for ARB Corporation (ASX:ARB) from Underperform to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.28% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for ARB Corporation is $40.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.84 to a high of $51.58. The average price target represents an increase of 36.28% from its latest reported closing price of $29.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ARB Corporation is 823MM, an increase of 14.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.51.

ARB Corporation Maintains 2.45% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.45%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.12% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in ARB Corporation. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARB is 0.09%, an increase of 9.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.26% to 5,460K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,068K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 663K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 654K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARB by 16.04% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 552K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 548K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARB by 11.70% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 514K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 524K shares , representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARB by 7.32% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 440K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

