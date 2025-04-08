JEFFERIES Upgrades ARB Corporation (ARBFF)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, JEFFERIES upgraded their outlook for ARB Corporation (OTCPK:ARBFF) from Underperform to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.46% Upside

As of June 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for ARB Corporation is $25.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.85 to a high of $30.65. The average price target represents an increase of 1.46% from its latest reported closing price of $25.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ARB Corporation is 758MM, an increase of 5.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in ARB Corporation. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARBFF is 0.09%, an increase of 9.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.26% to 5,460K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,068K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 663K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 654K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARBFF by 16.04% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 552K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 548K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARBFF by 11.70% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 514K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 524K shares , representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARBFF by 7.32% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 440K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

