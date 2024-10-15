Jefferies Upgrades AptarGroup (ATR)

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2024, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.87% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for AptarGroup is $162.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $136.35 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.87% from its latest reported closing price of $167.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AptarGroup is 3,626MM, an increase of 1.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 935 funds or institutions reporting positions in AptarGroup. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATR is 0.29%, an increase of 5.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.81% to 73,794K shares. The put/call ratio of ATR is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 4,745K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 2,317K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,304K shares , representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATR by 0.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,082K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,073K shares , representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATR by 4.43% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,061K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,055K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATR by 0.46% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,667K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,685K shares , representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATR by 1.58% over the last quarter.

Aptargroup Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AptarGroup, Inc., is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material solutions. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective packaging technologies for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world.

