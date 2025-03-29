Jefferies Upgrades Applied Materials (BMV:AMAT)

Fintel reports that on March 28, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Applied Materials (BMV:AMAT) from Hold to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,331 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Materials. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMAT is 0.46%, an increase of 7.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.10% to 1,607,411K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,823K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,125K shares , representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMAT by 21.60% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,316K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,685K shares , representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMAT by 21.64% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 20,079K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,826K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMAT by 21.91% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 16,722K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,011K shares , representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMAT by 22.36% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 15,686K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,883K shares , representing a decrease of 33.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMAT by 40.83% over the last quarter.

