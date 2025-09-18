JEFFERIES Upgrades AMP (AMLTF)

Fintel reports that on September 15, 2025, JEFFERIES upgraded their outlook for AMP (OTCPK:AMLTF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.78% Downside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for AMP is $0.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.55 to a high of $0.96. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.78% from its latest reported closing price of $0.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AMP is 1,487MM, a decrease of 47.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMP. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMLTF is 0.06%, an increase of 23.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.31% to 219,659K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,160K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,331K shares , representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMLTF by 29.27% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 22,798K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,432K shares , representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMLTF by 4.40% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 18,646K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,393K shares , representing a decrease of 20.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMLTF by 44.12% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 17,042K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,883K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMLTF by 29.91% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 15,419K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

