Jefferies Upgrades American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Fintel reports that on January 2, 2024, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.12% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Homes 4 Rent is 38.52. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 7.12% from its latest reported closing price of 35.96.

The projected annual revenue for American Homes 4 Rent is 1,648MM, an increase of 3.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.53.

American Homes 4 Rent Declares $0.22 Dividend

On October 30, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2023 received the payment on December 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $35.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.45%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.38%, the lowest has been 0.64%, and the highest has been 2.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.73 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.47 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.81. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 854 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Homes 4 Rent. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 3.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMH is 0.55%, an increase of 1.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.15% to 375,990K shares. The put/call ratio of AMH is 2.58, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 20,545K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,072K shares, representing an increase of 7.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 2.57% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 19,180K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,539K shares, representing a decrease of 12.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 88.98% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 16,934K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,886K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 44.26% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,406K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,646K shares, representing an increase of 5.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 9.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,605K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,600K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 1.30% over the last quarter.

American Homes 4 Rent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Homes 4 Rent is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. The Company is an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of September 30, 2020, it owned 53,229 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

