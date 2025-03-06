Jefferies Upgrades ALX Oncology Holdings (ALXO)

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for ALX Oncology Holdings (NasdaqGS:ALXO) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 295.57% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for ALX Oncology Holdings is $4.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 295.57% from its latest reported closing price of $1.04 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ALX Oncology Holdings is 54MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in ALX Oncology Holdings. This is an decrease of 45 owner(s) or 17.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALXO is 0.05%, an increase of 1.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.76% to 43,566K shares. The put/call ratio of ALXO is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

venBio Partners holds 9,700K shares representing 18.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 3,690K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,837K shares , representing a decrease of 3.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALXO by 4.39% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 3,297K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,205K shares , representing a decrease of 27.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALXO by 33.36% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,129K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,002K shares , representing an increase of 5.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALXO by 0.54% over the last quarter.

MPM Oncology Impact Management holds 1,391K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,410K shares , representing a decrease of 73.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALXO by 49.86% over the last quarter.

Alx Oncology Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. The Company focuses on helping patients fight cancer by developing therapies that bridge the innate and adaptive immune system. ALX Oncology Holdings serves patients in the State of California.

