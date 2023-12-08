Jefferies Upgrades Alx Oncology Holdings (ALXO)

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2023, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Alx Oncology Holdings (NASDAQ:ALXO) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.16% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alx Oncology Holdings is 15.56. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 68.16% from its latest reported closing price of 9.25.

The projected annual revenue for Alx Oncology Holdings is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 220 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alx Oncology Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALXO is 0.09%, a decrease of 42.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.65% to 34,264K shares. The put/call ratio of ALXO is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

venBio Partners holds 9,700K shares representing 19.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 4,220K shares representing 8.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 2,871K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FBTAX - Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund holds 1,350K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,206K shares, representing an increase of 10.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALXO by 16.49% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 1,283K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alx Oncology Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. The Company focuses on helping patients fight cancer by developing therapies that bridge the innate and adaptive immune system. ALX Oncology Holdings serves patients in the State of California.

