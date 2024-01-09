Jefferies Upgrades Allstate (ALL)

Fintel reports that on January 9, 2024, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Allstate (NYSE:ALL) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.54% Downside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allstate is 147.08. The forecasts range from a low of 107.06 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.54% from its latest reported closing price of 149.38.

The projected annual revenue for Allstate is 51,575MM, a decrease of 7.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.53.

Allstate Declares $0.89 Dividend

On November 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.89 per share ($3.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 30, 2023 received the payment on January 2, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.89 per share.

At the current share price of $149.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.38%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.46%, the lowest has been 1.61%, and the highest has been 3.48%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.42 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.19 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.65%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1930 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allstate. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALL is 0.29%, an increase of 5.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.06% to 227,762K shares. The put/call ratio of ALL is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,174K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,218K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 5.48% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,048K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,171K shares, representing an increase of 10.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 20.60% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,286K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,260K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 5.04% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,927K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,755K shares, representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 9.43% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,923K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,041K shares, representing an increase of 48.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 110.67% over the last quarter.

Allstate Corp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Allstate Corporation protects people from life's uncertainties with a wide array of protection for autos, homes, electronic devices and identity theft with more than 172 million policies in force. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and at the workplace. Allstate is widely known for the slogan 'You're in Good Hands with Allstate.'

