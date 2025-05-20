Jefferies Upgrades Alliant Energy (LSE:0HCT)

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Alliant Energy (LSE:0HCT) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.71% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alliant Energy is 66.20 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 57.24 GBX to a high of 73.08 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 3.71% from its latest reported closing price of 63.83 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alliant Energy is 4,434MM, an increase of 8.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,429 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alliant Energy. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 6.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HCT is 0.23%, an increase of 1.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.01% to 284,877K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 10,868K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,768K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HCT by 61.34% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 10,590K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,806K shares , representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HCT by 27.83% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 8,073K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,249K shares , representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HCT by 4.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,002K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,148K shares , representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HCT by 5.69% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 7,515K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,580K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HCT by 2.60% over the last quarter.

