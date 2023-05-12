Jefferies Upgrades Allakos (ALLK)

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.40% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allakos is 7.80. The forecasts range from a low of 2.52 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 87.40% from its latest reported closing price of 4.16.

The projected annual revenue for Allakos is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 210 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allakos. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLK is 0.29%, a decrease of 19.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.23% to 70,340K shares. The put/call ratio of ALLK is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEA Management Company holds 6,147K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,149K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLK by 72.07% over the last quarter.

Logos Global Management holds 5,287K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,937K shares, representing a decrease of 12.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLK by 16.75% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 5,007K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 4,899K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,519K shares, representing an increase of 7.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLK by 36.75% over the last quarter.

RiverVest Venture Management holds 4,888K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allakos Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Allakos is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing antibodies that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells involved in allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The Company's lead antibody, lirentelimab (AK002), is being evaluated in a Phase 3 study in eosinophilic gastritis (EG) and/or eosinophilic duodenitis (EoD) and a Phase 2/3 study in eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE). Lirentelimab targets Siglec-8, an inhibitory receptor selectively expressed on human mast cells and eosinophils. Inappropriately activated eosinophils and mast cells have been identified as key drivers in a number of severe diseases affecting the gastrointestinal tract, eyes, skin, lungs and other organs. Lirentelimab has been tested in multiple clinical studies. In these studies, lirentelimab eliminated blood and tissue eosinophils, inhibited mast cells and improved disease symptoms in patients with EG and/or EoD, EoE, mast cell gastrointestinal disease, severe allergic conjunctivitis, chronic urticaria and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

