Jefferies Upgrades Air Products and Chemicals (LSE:0HBH)

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2024, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Air Products and Chemicals (LSE:0HBH) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.88% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Air Products and Chemicals is 303.97 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 211.95 GBX to a high of 372.48 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.88% from its latest reported closing price of 312.99 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Air Products and Chemicals is 15,661MM, an increase of 29.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,434 funds or institutions reporting positions in Air Products and Chemicals. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 1.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HBH is 0.38%, an increase of 4.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.70% to 225,582K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 14,933K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,230K shares , representing an increase of 24.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HBH by 37.36% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 12,302K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,028K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,997K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HBH by 4.03% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,489K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,872K shares , representing a decrease of 5.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HBH by 2.33% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,705K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,602K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HBH by 2.69% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.