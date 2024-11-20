Jefferies Upgrades AeroVironment (LSE:0HAL)

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2024, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for AeroVironment (LSE:0HAL) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.37% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for AeroVironment is 225.77 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 163.57 GBX to a high of 257.18 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 81.37% from its latest reported closing price of 124.48 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for AeroVironment is 585MM, a decrease of 22.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 745 funds or institutions reporting positions in AeroVironment. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 3.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HAL is 0.29%, an increase of 1.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.41% to 32,522K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 4,541K shares representing 16.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,550K shares , representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HAL by 1.89% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,951K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,512K shares , representing an increase of 22.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HAL by 48.68% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,808K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,893K shares , representing a decrease of 4.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HAL by 17.90% over the last quarter.

American Capital Management holds 1,182K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,217K shares , representing a decrease of 2.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HAL by 4.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 896K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 894K shares , representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HAL by 15.83% over the last quarter.

