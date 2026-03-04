JEFFERIES Upgrades Aena S.M.E., S.A. - Depositary Receipt (ANYYY)

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2026, JEFFERIES upgraded their outlook for Aena S.M.E., S.A. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:ANYYY) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.38% Downside

As of February 26, 2026, the average one-year price target for Aena S.M.E., S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $15.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.38 to a high of $19.51. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.38% from its latest reported closing price of $19.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aena S.M.E., S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 4,856MM, a decrease of 22.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aena S.M.E., S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANYYY is 0.00%, an increase of 96.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 58.33% to 30K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 26K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing an increase of 32.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANYYY by 55.44% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 3K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing a decrease of 25.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANYYY by 24.10% over the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 51.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANYYY by 113.79% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing a decrease of 25.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANYYY by 87.24% over the last quarter.

