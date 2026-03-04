JEFFERIES Upgrades ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. - Depositary Receipt (ACSAY)

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2026, JEFFERIES upgraded their outlook for ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:ACSAY) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.37% Downside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $2.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of -$34.28 to a high of $38.52. The average price target represents a decrease of 69.37% from its latest reported closing price of $8.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 32,874MM, a decrease of 34.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 37.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACSAY is 0.05%, an increase of 18.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.80% to 1,828K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NYVTX - Davis New York Venture Fund holds 1,822K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,874K shares , representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACSAY by 8.05% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing a decrease of 8.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACSAY by 14.73% over the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 33.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACSAY by 83.55% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.