JEFFERIES Upgrades ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (ACSAF)

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2026, JEFFERIES upgraded their outlook for ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCPK:ACSAF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.55% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios is $76.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $59.01 to a high of $98.15. The average price target represents an increase of 84.55% from its latest reported closing price of $41.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios is 32,874MM, a decrease of 34.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 72.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACSAF is 0.16%, an increase of 57.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 62.23% to 477K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 305K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 297K shares , representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACSAF by 8.04% over the last quarter.

TSONX - TIAA-CREF Social Choice International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 97K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares , representing a decrease of 5.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACSAF by 1.34% over the last quarter.

IDMO - Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF holds 32K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

PXF - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF holds 26K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares , representing a decrease of 85.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACSAF by 4,885.23% over the last quarter.

GCINX - Green Century MSCI International Index Fund Individual Investor Class holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing a decrease of 50.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACSAF by 36.72% over the last quarter.

