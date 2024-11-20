Jefferies Upgrades Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2024, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Aclaris Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:ACRS) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.56% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Aclaris Therapeutics is $1.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 65.56% from its latest reported closing price of $4.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aclaris Therapeutics is 7MM, a decrease of 73.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 159 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aclaris Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 50 owner(s) or 23.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACRS is 0.09%, an increase of 28.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.06% to 55,220K shares. The put/call ratio of ACRS is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BML Capital Management holds 14,250K shares representing 19.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,988K shares , representing an increase of 8.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACRS by 5.42% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,372K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,320K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACRS by 2.55% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,006K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,337K shares , representing a decrease of 11.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACRS by 3.58% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 2,753K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stonepine Capital Management holds 2,459K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,927K shares , representing an increase of 21.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACRS by 7.63% over the last quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a robust R&D engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

