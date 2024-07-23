Jefferies Upgrades 10x Genomics (TXG)

Fintel reports that on July 22, 2024, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for 10x Genomics (NasdaqGS:TXG) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 123.56% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for 10x Genomics is $40.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 123.56% from its latest reported closing price of $18.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for 10x Genomics is 762MM, an increase of 21.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 620 funds or institutions reporting positions in 10x Genomics. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXG is 0.21%, an increase of 50.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.59% to 124,883K shares. The put/call ratio of TXG is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 7,425K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,920K shares , representing a decrease of 6.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 38.29% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 6,284K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,041K shares , representing an increase of 35.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 21.96% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 6,143K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,622K shares , representing an increase of 41.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 5.49% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 4,529K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,255K shares , representing an increase of 28.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 14.94% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,657K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,104K shares , representing an increase of 15.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 27.92% over the last quarter.

10x Genomics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

10x Genomics is an American biotechnology company that designs and manufactures gene sequencing technology used in scientific research. It was founded in 2012 by Serge Saxonov, Ben Hindson, and Kevin Ness.

