Jefferies starts Eversource with Underperform on dividend risk

December 02, 2024 — 04:50 pm EST

Jefferies initiated coverage of Eversource (ES) with an Underperform rating and $52 price target The company faces rate case risk, “costly credit repair” and lingering offshore wind construction risk – all “without a critical data center thesis,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says this culminates in dividend questions. With earnings, credit, dividend, regulatory, and construction risks, Jefferies see too many challenges for Eversource to overcome at the current valuation.

TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
