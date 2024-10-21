Jefferies software analysts hold an analyst/industry conference call

Software Analysts Samana and Fitzsimmons, along with CCaaS/UCaaS Partner Mike Miller, SVP & Executive IT Strategist at Bridgepointe Technologies, discuss leading Comms Software vendors (relevant companies FIVN, NICE (NICE), RNG, ZM) demand trends in 3Q24, updates on GenAI and outlook for the remainder of 2024 on an Analyst/Industry conference call to be held on October 28 at 11 am. Webcast Link

