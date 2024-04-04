Jefferies, SMBC To Enhance Collaboration In Canada - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and SMBC Group have expanded global strategic alliance to enhance collaboration on future corporate and investment banking business opportunities within the Canadian market. The SMBC-Jefferies strategic alliance commenced in 2021, focused on U.S. leveraged finance and Japan cross-border M&A. In January 2024, the alliance was extended to cover Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

SMBC Group comprises Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG), Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, SMBC Nikko Securities America, SMBC Nikko Securities Canada, and other group companies.

